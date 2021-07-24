YOUengine Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00839310 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.