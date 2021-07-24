Ycash Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $11,524.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.00289840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00122943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 720.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,384,975 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

