Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Set at C$5.22 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.02.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

