Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.