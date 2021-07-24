YAM v3 (YAM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $122,915.00

YAM v3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, YAM v3 has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. YAM v3 has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $122,915.00 worth of YAM v3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM v3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.20 or 0.00866362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v3’s total supply is 13,835,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,370,120 coins. YAM v3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM v3 is yam.finance . YAM v3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

