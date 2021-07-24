XSGD Tops 1-Day Volume of $415,394.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $28.19 million and approximately $415,394.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00114524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00147216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.90 or 0.99779602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.00893638 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,329,670 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.