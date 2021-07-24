XN Exponent Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150,000 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,000. Oscar Health makes up 1.8% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.12 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

