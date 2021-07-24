WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.96%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $165,596.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

