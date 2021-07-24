Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Capitalization Tops $93,809.56

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $275.91 or 0.00819815 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $93,809.56 and $894.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00872519 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

