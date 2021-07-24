Wrapped BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $304.20 or 0.00900303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $550.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00103198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.49 or 1.00287249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,071,364 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

