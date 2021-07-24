Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $214,431.37 and $13.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00009663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00139126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,821.11 or 1.00000021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.00900659 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

