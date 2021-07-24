WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 958.20 ($12.52). WPP shares last traded at GBX 952 ($12.44), with a volume of 1,737,988 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 981.27.

In other news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960 over the last ninety days.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

