World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

