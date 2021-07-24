WNS (NYSE:WNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in WNS by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 182,538 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in WNS by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.