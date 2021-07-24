WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.86. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 9,056 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 79,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.