Wintrust Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.
Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of WTFC opened at $70.15 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.