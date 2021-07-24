Wintrust Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.15 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

