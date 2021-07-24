Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have gained in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 11th straight time in the first quarter, with fourth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from increased volumes, solid execution of go-to-market endeavors, strong industry demand and cost-based pricing efforts. Notably, the company witnessed growth across all regions, with significant revenue gains and margin expansion in North America, Latin America, and EMEA regions. Management raised its 2021 view. However, raw material cost inflation, particularly in steel and resin, is weighing on margins. It expects raw material cost inflations to hurt business by $1 billion in 2021, with a peak expected in Q3. Also, increased investments in marketing and technology have been hurting EBIT margin.”

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $155.63 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.03.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock valued at $49,509,099. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 309.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.