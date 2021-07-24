Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

