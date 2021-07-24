Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

