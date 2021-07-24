Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.