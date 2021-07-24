Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

