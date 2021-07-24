Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

WVE opened at $5.84 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.