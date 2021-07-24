Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.