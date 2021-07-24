Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New $11 Million Investment in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,996,000. Gravity accounts for approximately 1.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 1.38% of Gravity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of GRVY traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.