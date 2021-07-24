Washington Harbour Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921,233 shares during the period. Zuora comprises 0.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. 744,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

