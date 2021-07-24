Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.