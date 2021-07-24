VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VOXX International by 99.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.