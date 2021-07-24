Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 562,526 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,526 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

