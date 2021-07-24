Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 15,591 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,562,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,296 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $12,442,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 265,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of ELS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

