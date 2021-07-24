Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,347,787 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 249,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 4,237.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 499,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

