Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of FTI Consulting worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

FCN stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

