Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.