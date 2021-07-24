Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,363 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $57.94 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

