Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,132,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

