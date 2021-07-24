Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 103,155 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2,675.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE:MUSA opened at $143.74 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.