Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,017 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. 7,934,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,159. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

