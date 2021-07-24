Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 25,405 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. 1,563,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,314. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.