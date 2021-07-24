Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 5.39% of Ultralife worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultralife by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ultralife by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULBI shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 19,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,319. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.