Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

