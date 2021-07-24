Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.
VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
