Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

