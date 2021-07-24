Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

VCTR stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

