Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Up 6%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 5,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 304,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

DSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $23,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.