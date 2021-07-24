Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $289.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

