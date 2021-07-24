Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.25-5.35 EPS.

VZ opened at $55.88 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

