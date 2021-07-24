Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.38. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 14,894,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,526,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

