Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

