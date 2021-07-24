Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,601 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

