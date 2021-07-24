Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $903,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

