Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $775,000 in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $17,152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,452,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,925,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,457,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CENHU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

