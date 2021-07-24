Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 969 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $497.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.00.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.